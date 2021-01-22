A Crack was found on ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) discovered a new crack.

“So far we have found one, and another place is under suspicion where there is some leakage,” said Solovyov. According to the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, the cosmonauts are awaiting the arrival of a powerful microscope on the cargo ship, with the help of which possible cracks will be investigated.

On January 16, the ISS department director at NASA headquarters, Robin Gatens, said that the search for the second air leak in the Russian Zvezda module had been stopped until February before the arrival of the next Progress spacecraft. A hole in the ISS hull was formed at the end of December 2020. An air leak in the Russian module at the station was recorded in September.