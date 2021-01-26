A court in the United States ordered Weinstein’s company to pay more than $17 million to his victims

The judge decided to create a fund, the funds from which will be distributed among more than 50 victims of sexual abuse by the producer.

In the United States, a court has ordered Harvey Weinstein’s production company to pay $17.1 million to women who were sexually assaulted by him. This was reported by Variety magazine.

According to him, the relevant decision was made by the bankruptcy court in Delaware. Judge Mary Walrath decided to create a $17.1 million fund as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, the funds from which will be distributed among more than 50 victims of sexual abuse by the American producer, who was previously sentenced to 23 years in prison. The decision was agreed with the women themselves, most of whom supported it.

According to this decision, some victims of harassment by Weinstein will receive compensation for more than $500 thousand. The judge stressed that if the fund’s creation could not be achieved, the women would receive minimal payments or could not count on them at all. Harvey Weinstein and his brother Robert owned the Weinstein Company. In February 2018, the firm declared bankruptcy.

The Weinstein trial ended in New York in March 2020. The producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault. A jury in late February found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting two women. He was found not guilty of two counts of rape, for which he faced life in prison. The producer is serving a prison sentence in New York State.