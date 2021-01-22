A court in New York has rejected a motion by the rifle association to dismiss the case against it

According to the association, the lawsuit demanding its disbandment was filed inappropriately.

In New York, the National Rifle Association (NRA) of the United States rejected a request to terminate or transfer to another court, considering the lawsuit demanding its disbandment. This was reported on Thursday by the Reuters news agency.

The corresponding decision was made by the judge of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Joel Cohen. Thus, the consideration of the claim against the NRA, which has a great influence in the domestic politics of the country, will continue in a court in the New York district of Manhattan.

Earlier, the NRA appealed to this court to dismiss the lawsuit filed in August last year by the Attorney General of the state of New York, Letitia James, or to transfer its consideration to the court of the state capital – the city of Albany. According to the association, the lawsuit demanding its disbandment was filed improperly since the NRA, formally based in Virginia, is registered as a non-governmental organization in Albany, and for the most part, conducts business there. Thus, according to the association, the lawsuit should be considered in Albany and not in New York.

The association unites those who advocate for the right of US residents to own weapons. NRA is actively involved in lobbying activities. She has traditionally maintained close ties with the Republican Party and has spoken out in support of former US President Donald Trump.