A court in Michigan ordered to check 22 voting machines

Rudolph Giuliani, a lawyer for US President Donald Trump, said that a judge in Michigan ordered to check voting machines, whose malfunctions, as the President’s team claimed, affected the election.

“A big victory for fair elections. In Michigan, an Antrim County judge ordered 22 voting machines to be checked,” Giuliani wrote on Twitter.

He said that machine malfunctions caused several thousand votes to pass from trump to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The same thing happened all over the state, the lawyer said.