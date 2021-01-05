A court in Georgia again rejected Trump’s lawsuit demanding a review of the election results

The Republicans’ lawyers filed the corresponding claim on December 31.

A court in the US state of Georgia has rejected another lawsuit by lawyers of the current US President, Republican Donald Trump, demanding to review the general election results in this state, according to which Democrat Joseph Biden won. This was reported on Tuesday by Bloomberg.

According to him, the corresponding claim was filed by Trump’s lawyers on December 31. It argued that the court should issue a ruling that would invalidate the election results.

According to the lawyers of the current American leader, justice should have come to this conclusion on the basis that the authorities allegedly violated the state’s electoral laws when conducting early voting by mail, processing and counting the ballots sent in this way. Furthermore, it is alleged in the lawsuit that Georgia allegedly “improperly certified” the election results.

On Tuesday, a district court judge in Atlanta, Georgia, decided to dismiss the Trump team’s lawsuit. According to Bloomberg, the court concluded that the election, the processing of ballots, and the approval of the will’s results were conducted in accordance with the law. Georgia has previously held two recounts in the general election. According to official results, Biden won the state with 49.5% of the popular vote against 49.26% for Republican Trump

On Tuesday, Georgia is holding the second round of elections to the Senate of the US Congress, which will determine the balance of power in the US legislature’s upper house. If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win, challenging the mandates of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, then with the election of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States, the Democrats have an advantage. According to American law, the Vice President heads the Senate and can vote if lawmakers’ positions are equally divided when considering a particular issue. At the same time, the Democrats retained their majority in the House of Representatives.