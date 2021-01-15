A caravan of migrants hoping to get to the United States is gathering in Honduras

President-elect Joe Biden has promised a more humane migration policy.

Hundreds of Central Americans camped outside a bus station in San Pedro Sula in Honduras on Friday night, preparing to head to the United States as part of a migrant caravan.

Local TV channels showed how new families, many of them with young children, were being pulled up to the gathering place.

The authorities of the Central American countries send soldiers to the regional borders to deter migrants.

The first migrant caravan of the year sets off less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Biden promised to pursue a more humane migration policy in contrast to the tough approach of outgoing President Donald Trump.