A bill on sanctions in the Navalny case has been submitted to the US Congress

According to a press release from the parliamentarians, a group of US senators has submitted to Congress a bill to impose sanctions against Russia in the case of Alexei Navalny.

The US administration was asked to determine whether Russia violated international norms on the use of biological weapons. If the answer is positive, measures are provided against various officials. It is also proposed to decide about the murder of the politician Boris Nemtsov.

The prospects for passing the bill are unclear. He was supported by Democrats Ben Cardin, Chris Coons, Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, and Republicans Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier advised foreign politicians commenting on the situation with Navalny to respect international law and address the problems of their countries. In particular, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the West’s statements on this topic are “like a carbon copy.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the behavior of Western diplomats and Western foreign ministries in the situation with the trial of Navalny a chain of political staged actions.

In turn, the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not intend to listen to statements from abroad about Navalny.