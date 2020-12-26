A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna are vacationing together in the singer’s homeland

In early December, it became known that A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna were dating. An insider told the portal Page Six about this. However, the couple has not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but their actions speak for themselves.

Recently, the rapper was spotted at the airport in Barbados, the singer’s homeland. A $ AP Rocky flew there to spend the Christmas holidays with his beloved. And Rihanna herself has been enjoying her vacation at her $ 22 million coastal villas for several weeks.

The singer’s friends are very happy for her because she looks really happy. “Rihanna has a special trepidation about her family, so the fact that she invited the rapper to her homeland is very significant. This should be taken as a sign that they are in a truly serious relationship, ”- shared a source at HollywoodLife.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have known each other for many years. In 2013, A $ AP Rocky performed at Rihanna’s concert as part of her Diamonds world tour. But the couple first started talking about the romance in early 2020. After breaking up with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jamil, the singer was regularly noticed in the rapper’s company.