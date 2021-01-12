A 5 kiloton meteor exploded over Kamchatka

Director of the Kamchatka branch of the federal research centre Danila Chebrov said that scientists had recorded the destruction of a meteorite in the Earth’s atmosphere over Kamchatka. According to him, the researchers drew attention to the event after eyewitnesses sent the video to them.

The video was actively spread on social networks. In particular, the flight of a meteorite and its explosion are visible there.

The meteorite entered the earth’s atmosphere at 8:09 am local time. It stayed in the dense layers of the atmosphere for 55 seconds, after which it exploded. According to preliminary data, its diameter was less than 10 meters. In this case, the explosion energy was in the range of 1-5 kilotons in TNT equivalent.