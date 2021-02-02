A 27-year-old boxer dies after knockout

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Aslam Khan has died after a charity fight against compatriot Wali Khan Tarin, The Sun reports.

The 27-year-old athlete has died in a hospital in Karachi. The cause was internal injuries resulting from a hard knockout. It is clarified that the organization of the battle did not meet the necessary safety requirements. In particular, there was no medical worker in the ring.

In July 2020, it was reported that British mixed-style (MMA) fighter Jaro Shepherd was killed at 30. The athlete received multiple stab wounds. The ambulance that arrived at the scene failed to save the Briton.

Then it became known about the sudden death of 21-year-old undefeated Mexican boxer Javier Gonzalez. The reason was cancer.