A 1979 card with Wayne Gretzky will be sold at auction for a record amount of over $1 million

A 1979 collectible card featuring legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky as an 18-year-old will be sold at auction for a record amount. According to the Toronto Star, it is expected to be the first hockey card sold for more than $1 million.

The O-Pee-Chee rookie card of the 1979/80 season is on display at the well-known online auction site Heritage Auctions. The auction will end on December 13.

“There are only a few cards that have passed the $1 million thresholds. This will be the first such hockey card,” said Heritage Auctions sports Director Chris Ivey.

O-Pee-Chee rookie cards with Gretzky are fairly easy to find, although they are rarely of good quality. On average, it can be sold for $30 thousand, but the card put up for auction received the highest rating of “10” from the PSA Company, which evaluates the quality of cards. “Of all the rookie O-Pee-Chee cards with Gretzky, only two got the highest rating, and this one is one of them,” Ivey said. “For comparison, more than 330 of these Michael Jordan cards received the highest rating from the PSA.”

In August 2016, such a Gretzky card was sold for $465,000, which is still a record for hockey cards.

Gretzky is 59 years old, has played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for Edmonton, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and the New York Rangers, and has won four Stanley Cups (1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988). The Canadian is the best sniper and scorer in the NHL history – in 1487 games, he scored 2,857 points (894 goals and 1,963 assists).