95-year-old man staged a shooting in a nursing home in the US

According to the local Denver Channel, police in the US state of Colorado arrested a 95-year-old resident of a nursing home who fired on and badly injured an employee of the institution.

According to local police, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Lafayette, 35 kilometres from Denver.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was in his room. The man did not offer resistance during the arrest. The employee wounded by him was hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect was found to have used a small pistol and fired only once. The motives for his actions are not yet clear.