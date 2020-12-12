8 years of development for Cyberpunk 2077 paid off in a day and a half

The Cyberpunk 2077 developers reported that the sales revenue has already exceeded the development and marketing costs of the game. Thus, 8 years of development paid off in a day and a half after the start of sales. According to rumours, the development of Cyberpunk 2077 and other unannounced games of the company took about $ 121 million. How much of this amount was spent on Cyberpunk 2077 is unknown.

On the day of the game’s release, December 10, the developers reported that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 8 million copies. At the same time, the players purchased most of the copies for the PC – 4.7 million copies versus 3.2 million console copies. The exact numbers of the current achievement have not been disclosed.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10th. The game was released simultaneously in all countries on PC and older generation consoles – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the next-generation consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series – the game is available through backward compatibility.