79-year-old Vivienne Westwood arranged a candid photo shoot to save Nature

British designer Vivienne Westwood arranged a candid photoshoot in the name of nature. She posted pictures and videos on her Instagram account.

The 79-year-old fashion designer was photographed in an extravagant dress that covered her figure only in front. Westwood’s legs, shoulders, arms and back were completely exposed. She signed the post “Save the world” and gave a link to activists’ site to fight global warming, and in the videos, she called to protect the planet and not pollute it.

Commentators have called the designer a queen, goddess, legend and icon of the century. The post got 111 thousand likes per day.

Vivienne Westwood is the founder of the punk style in fashion. The distinctive features of her clothes are asymmetry and modification of historical costumes.

In the mid-1970s, Westwood designed clothes for the Sex Pistols and created stage costumes for musicians. Since 1981 she has been presenting her collections at fashion weeks in London, and since 1983 in Paris.

Apart from his main activity, Westwood is engaged in a lot of eco-activism. In 2016, she also asked the British Prime Minister to release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy and not arrest him.