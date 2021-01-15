700 million objects were plotted on the star map

Astronomers from Australia have mapped nearly 700 million objects on the sky map.

The Dark Energy Survey has published a massive public collection of astronomical data and calibrated images from six years of operation. This issue contains data on nearly 700 million astronomical objects.

More than 690 million astronomical objects have been carefully cataloged by researchers at the Australian National University. The latest data show <…> that they managed to map about one-eighth of the night sky, making the astronomical catalog compiled by the [university] one of the largest in the world. University message

The study of the starry sky was carried out as part of the large-scale Dark Energy Survey (DES) study of dark matter, on which astronomers from ANU and the University of Queensland (Australia) worked. The observations, which have continued since 2013, were carried out using the Anglo-Australian 3.9-meter reflector telescope located at Siding Spring Observatory (New South Wales, Australia).

Astronomers around the world will now be able to access this data to make new discoveries about the universe and complement the information already known.

These data, according to ANU astronomer Christopher Liedman, will help “answer questions about how and from what our universe was created.”