52-year-old Kylie Minogue will marry for the first time

52-year-old Australian singer Kylie Minogue will marry for the first time, The Mirror reports.

The pop star’s fiance is 46-year-old Paul Solomons, creative director of British magazine GQ. The news was confirmed by Solomons’ stepmother, who told reporters the following:

“We are very excited about the upcoming event. Paul only recently told us about everything. We are very happy for them and Kylie. I won’t say anything more, as I promised Paul to remain silent. And I love him too much not to keep my word. “

The couple began to prepare for the wedding, the exact place and time of the event are not yet known. The singer’s representatives did not confirm the engagement.

After several novels, the publication noted that Minogue was in a long romantic relationship and planned to marry artist Joshua Sass in 2016. It turned out that the groom was not faithful to the singer, and the engagement was terminated. In 2018, the pop star began dating Solomons. They met through mutual friends.

At the end of January of this year, it became known that the American actress Pamela Anderson had married her bodyguard. Earlier, the Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya admitted that she got married for the sixth time.