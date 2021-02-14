52-year-old Helena Christensen arranged a bikini photo shoot

Helena Christensen took an extreme walk in the snow barefoot and in a bikini. The model posted on Instagram a couple of frames in which she walks through the snow-covered wooded area, demonstrating excellent physical shape.

But it seems that Helena went out into the cold in a bikini not only for the sake of spectacular shots. “In search of an ice hole,” she signed the publication with a photo.

“Why do you need it? Brr, “one of Christensen’s subscribers reacted to the post. To which the celebrity replied: “It’s perfect for your health, and besides, I really like it like hell.”

Helena Christensen was a supermodel in the 1990s. She starred in Chris Isaac’s Wicked Game music video and was one of Victoria’s Secret angels for a while. She dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence for five years and then had a relationship with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. The couple broke up in 2003.

Last year, her and Reedus’ 20-year-old son Mingus participated in the Tommy Hilfiger show. Helena proudly noted this event on her page and explained that the young man decided to earn extra money as a model to further engage in film production.