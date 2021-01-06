51-year-old Jennifer Lopez delighted fans at the gym

Jennifer Lopez started the year not with traditional rest, but with training. On her page on the social network, the star said she was building “positive and encouraging forecasts” for the coming year.

On her page, the star showed footage from the gym and delighted fans. In the photo, 51-year-old Jennifer in a white sports bra and black leggings trains her arms.

“Monday morning, 2021! Let’s do that!” – writes Lopez.

The star dreams that all people will unite and make the coronavirus disappear. She really wants the world to become one. Lopez noted that 2020 was a difficult year for many, but she hopes that 2021 will only bring good.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the road again and meeting my fans. I miss them so much! “ – the singer writes.

It is worth noting that more than 120 million people have subscribed to Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram page. Almost all of them agreed with their favourite and supported her hopes for the best in the coming year.

Most of the followers admired the appearance of the 51-year-old star and noted that she looks very young. Many wished the artist to carry out everything conceived in 2021.