5 new Galaxy smartphones appeared on the official Samsung website

It looks like Samsung is preparing to launch 5 new entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Model support pages have appeared on the official website.

So, the Samsung India portal now includes support pages for Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F62. Presumably, these two devices were developed in conjunction with the online store Flipkart and will remain exclusive to the Indian market.

In the meantime, the Galaxy A52 5G support page has been launched in Austria. And the Galaxy M02 and Galaxy A72 received support pages in Thailand and the Caribbean, respectively.

Most likely, the appearance of new products on the official website means their soon official announcement.

By the way, recently, renders of Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 appeared on the network. Outwardly, they are very similar: an Infinity-O display with a hole for the front camera, a rectangular block for several main camera modules, and a sub-screen fingerprint scanner. They are also credited with AMOLED panels with FHD + resolution, but with different diagonals, a Qualcomm 700-series chip, a 4000-5000 mAh battery, and an Android 11 operating system of the box.