47-year-old Heidi Klum told how she keeps herself in perfect shape

Most stars take sports very seriously. They hire the best trainers and set up their own nutrition systems. But 47-year-old Heidi Klum is an exception to the rule. She prefers intuitive and versatile physical activity. And I must admit that this also works. At 47, she looks fit and slender.

In the February issue of Women’s Health UK magazine, the model said that she does not go to gyms, but works out at home – in a spacious mansion with a swimming pool.

“I am so happy that I have a pool at home. When the pandemic began, I decided to swim 20 laps a day. This exercise with a low impact on the joints is very beneficial to me. It’s cooler than running on a treadmill. Twisting the hoop is also a great exercise for those with sore joints. Trampolines are cool too, ” Heidi said.

Klum noted that she does exercise not only to maintain muscle tone but also to build mass. “I squat and generally move a lot, having four children, two dogs and a cat,” the model shared. We will remind, she brings up 16-year-old daughter Helen and 11-year-old Lou, 15-year-old son Henry and 14-year-old Johan.