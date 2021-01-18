41-year-old Mena Suvari spoke about unexpected pregnancy

In an interview with ET for the release of the new movie “Tell Nobody”, 41-year-old Mena Suvari spoke about the problems she went through on the way to motherhood, and how she was surprised to find out that she was pregnant.

According to the artist, she left in August to work on the film, but she felt tired and over-emotional – sometimes she even cried on the way to the shooting. Then Mina decided that the change of time zones was to blame, but her painful condition did not stop over time. That is why the pregnancy, which she and husband Michael Hope announced in October, came as a surprise to her.

Suvari immediately remembered the doctors who convinced her that at the age of 40+, she would definitely not be able to get pregnant. The actress, who has always dreamed of becoming a mother, went through several emotional breakdowns to come to terms with this.

Mina’s son should be born at the end of March.

“Surreal. It seems to be the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life,” the actress described her impressions.

Suvari stressed that she still faces panic attacks – she reads special books but is not confident in her own abilities as a mother. She is supported by her husband, midwives and doulas, with whom she constantly communicates.