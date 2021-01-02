350 thousand in 5 minutes: Xiaomi reported on the first sales of the flagship Mi 11

Yesterday in China, the flagship Mi 11 began to be sold and Xiaomi has already reported on the first sales of the new product.

So, 5 minutes after the start of sales, the first batch of devices was completely sold out. According to the official poster, the company managed to earn 1.5 billion yuan or about $ 230 million from this. If we take the average modification of the Mi 11 for $658, it turns out that Xiaomi has sold approximately 350 thousand smartphones. Even by the standards of the Chinese market, this is a lot. If the device continues to be sold at such a rate, it may be in short supply.

Recall that Xiaomi Mi 11 has an excellent set of characteristics for its price. It has a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display at 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 888 chip, 8/12 GB of RAM, a triple camera of 108 MP+13 MP+5 MP, a 20 MP front camera, and a 4600 mAh battery with wired charging 55 W, wireless 50 W and reversible 10 W.