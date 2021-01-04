2,500-year-old Aphrodite temple discovered in Turkey

Many scientists and archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite temple on the Urla Cesme peninsula in western Turkey, Daily Sabah reports.

After a survey of the territory covering parts of the Ural, Cesme, and Seferihisar districts in Izmir, 35 ancient settlements were discovered, including 16 from the Late Neolithic period. Among them were the ruins of the temple of Aphrodite, dating from the VI century BC.

According to archaeologist Elif Koparal of the Mimar Sinan University of the Arts, who led the excavation, at that time, the ancient Greek goddess of love, beauty and passion were one of the most revered.

“This is an exciting and impressive discovery,” Koparal said.

She also noted that together with the team, she collaborated with residents during the several years that the excavations were underway. They helped protect valuable artifacts from smugglers and illegal treasure hunters.