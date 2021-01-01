25-year-old football player declared herself the daughter of Maradona

25-year-old Argentine footballer Evgenia Laprovittola declared herself the daughter of famous Argentina and Barcelona player Diego Maradona. The Daily Mail reports.

The athlete has already filed a lawsuit to prove the fact of paternity. According to journalist Luis Ventura, Maradona was notified of Laprovittola’s wishes before his death.

On December 17, an Argentine court ruled against the cremation of Maradona’s body. The decision was dictated by the need to preserve the player’s remains to establish the facts of paternity in the future.

Maradona died on November 25 at the age of 60. The cause of death of the Argentinean was acute pulmonary oedema, which was caused by heart failure. Officially, Maradona is the father of five children. Now several unrecognized heirs of the Argentine are trying to prove their relationship with him.

Diego Maradona is known for playing for Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Newells Old Boys. As part of the Argentina national team, the footballer became the world champion in 1986. He is considered one of the greatest players in football history.