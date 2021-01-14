200 police officers from New York will be sent to Washington for Biden’s inauguration

Deputy Chief of the NYPD John Miller said that he fears possible outbreaks of violence.

The New York City Police Department plans to send 200 officers to Washington to assist with security during the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden. This was stated on Thursday by the deputy head of the New York Police Department, John Miller.

“New York will do everything possible to help the federal authorities,” he was quoted as saying by CNN. Miller noted that he is afraid of possible outbreaks of violence.

Authorities in Arkansas have announced that they intend to send 500 members of the US National Guard to Washington before Biden’s inauguration. Another unit of 700 people will be transferred to the American capital from the state of Ohio. As specified by its authorities, we are talking about fighters who are prepared to carry out rescue operations if necessary.