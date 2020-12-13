19-year-old Instagram model leaves Lamelo Ball for another NBA player

19-year-old Instagram model Ashley Alvano broke up with Charlotte Hornets point guard Lamelo Ball and is dating Washington Wizards heavy forward Rui Hachimura, Sports Gossip reports on its Instagram page.

Lamelo Ball has been selected third in the 2020 NBA Draft and will be making his league debut with Charlotte. Hachimura was selected by the Wizards under the 9th pick in the draft last year and spent one season in the league.

December 22 – the beginning of the regular season 2020/2021. The regular season break is scheduled for March 5-10 (there will be no All-Star Game). May 16 – The regular season ends. May 17-21 – play-in tournament according to the determination of the participants in the playoffs. May 22 – the start of the first round of the playoffs. June 7 – the start of the conference semifinals. June 22 – the beginning of the conference finals. July 8-22 – NBA Finals.