17 States supported Texas’ claim to review election results

Seventeen US states where Republicans are in power have sent a document to the Supreme Court supporting Texas’s claim to review the presidential election.

The text of the appeal was published on the court’s website.

Earlier, Texas authorities demanded that the results of presidential elections in four “swing States” that helped Democrat Joe Biden win be declared invalid. In the lawsuit, Texas attorney General Ken Paxton claims that voting in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan was held in violation of the Constitution because the authorities there illegally changed electoral laws under the coronavirus pandemic’s pretext.

Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

These states did not join the lawsuit but expressed an opinion in support of the plaintiff.

They said they were interested in local legislative assemblies’ role in determining the electors who should vote for presidential candidates on December 14. Also, States are interested in ensuring that votes in specific states are not “blurred” by “unconstitutional conduct of elections in other states.” Also, 17 States say they want to avoid election fraud.