150 studies predicted disaster for the planet and humanity

The loss of biodiversity and the acceleration of climate change in the coming decades, combined with ignorance and inaction, threaten all species’ survival, including our own. This conclusion was reached by experts from Stanford University, the University of California at Los Angeles, and Flinders University.

In a new study published in Frontiers in Conservation Science, scientists say world leaders need a cold shower when it comes to environmental health. Careful planning and decisive action are needed to avoid a “dire future,” experts say.

The new study’s lead author, Professor Corey Bradshaw of Flinders University, said he and his colleagues were summarizing the state of flora and fauna to convey to policymakers the seriousness of humanity’s future.

“Humanity is causing a rapid loss of biodiversity, and with it, the Earth’s ability to support life. But most people cannot grasp the magnitude of this loss and that they themselves will suffer from the consequences of the destruction of the environment, – emphasizes Professor Bradshaw. – In fact, the scale of threats to the biosphere and all its life forms is so great that even well-informed experts find it difficult to understand the seriousness of the situation. The problem is compounded by ignorance and short-term selfish interests.”

Professor Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University says that no political or economic system or leadership is now ready to withstand predicted disasters or even capable of such actions.

“Halting biodiversity loss is far from being a priority for any country, far behind other concerns such as employment, health, economic growth, or currency stability. Humanity runs an ecological Ponzi scheme in which society takes away from nature and future generations the ability to pay for short-term economic improvement today.”

The experts emphasize that their article, which cites more than 150 studies, aims to clearly and unambiguously outline the likely future trends of declining biodiversity, mass extinctions, climate disruption, planetary poisoning. And all these cataclysms are associated with human consumption and population growth.