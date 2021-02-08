15 people die from an unknown disease in Tanzania

At least 15 people have died in Tanzania due to an unknown illness, The Mirror reports.

An unidentified virus spread across the Mbeya region of the southern African state has also resulted in more than 50 hospitalizations. It causes bloody vomiting and death in patients within a few hours. Also, the disease can cause nausea.

Local medical experts believe the outbreak is unlikely to spread widely. They noted that men most often suffer from the disease. Doctors also test local water for possible mercury contamination.

In December 2020, there were reports of an unknown disease outbreak in the city of Eluru in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Patients complained of dizziness, headache, epilepsy, sudden fainting, frothing at the mouth, trembling. They tested negative for coronavirus. Local authorities suggested that people could get sick from dirty air or poor quality food. Poisoning with mercury and other heavy metals was named as another possible cause of the disease.