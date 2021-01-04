12-year-old Marilyn Monroe showed in a rare photo

The network showed what the famous American actress Marilyn Monroe looked like at the age of 12.

The archive photo was published on the “Historicana.ru – Historical Photos” Facebook page. “While Norma Jean Baker (Marilyn Monroe) is 12 years old. The USA. 1938”, – says the caption to the picture.

Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles. During her short life, she managed to become a cult actress and sex symbol of America.

She gained worldwide fame thanks to filming in the films “Niagara,” “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “The Seven Year Itch” in the 50s.

Due to psychological problems, anxiety, and insomnia, the actress at the peak of her fame began to take drugs containing drugs – barbiturates, amphetamines, and alcohol, but this only exacerbated her condition.

On August 5, 1962, housekeeper Marilyn Monroe found her dead. The cause of death was an overdose of barbiturates. It was officially announced that the 36-year-old actress had committed suicide.