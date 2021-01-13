12 bottles of wine returned to Earth after a year on the ISS

Twelve bottles of wine were sent from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth: it was brought there to study the aging process.

The wine reportedly spent almost a year in orbit. They were brought to the ISS as part of an experiment by a French company, which decided to investigate how an alcoholic drink matures in microgravity.

Part of the harvest was left on Earth, and part was transferred to the ISS. Upon arrival, the bottles will be opened and tasting arranged to compare earth and space specimens.

Space Cargo Unlimited wine samples were sent to the space station in November 2019 aboard the Cygnus cargo ship of French startup Space Cargo Unlimited

Wine both on Earth and on the ISS remained sealed and kept at a constant temperature of about 18 ° C. The researchers speculate that there will be taste differences caused by microgravity and cosmic radiation on the physical and chemical reactions of wine.

According to Nicholas Goma, CEO and co-founder of the company, the main goal was to try to find wider application of technology in the field of food preservation, although it will be interesting to taste the wine.